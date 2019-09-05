Edwardo Lopez and Rosario Talamante recount being victims of a hit-and-run in San Jose last month. (Sept. 5, 2019)

A couple who just moved to the South Bay have spent very little time in their new home after they were struck by a car in San Jose last month and left for dead.

The driver who hit them is still on the run.

Edwardo Lopez and Rosario Talamante have been in and out of surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for two weeks. Family members are looking after their 2-year-old son.

Lopez and Talamante just moved from San Diego when they became victims of the hit-and-run driver.

"It hit me, I actually flew," Lopez said from his hospital bed.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 24. Lopez was picking up Talamante from her first shift at Denny's when they got a flat tire on San Tomas Expressway, near Stevens Creek Boulevard.

They were outside the vehicle, trying to change the tire when a dark colored coupe came out of nowhere, they said.

"I heard this vroom and saw the speeding car, and by the time I said 'Babe' and wanted to move, I just saw it swerve to us," Talamante said.

Both of them were severely injured and couldn't move, and they said a man with an Eastern European accent walked up to help them and called 911.

"He called for help, and the help came for us," Talamante said. "If it wasn't for him, I don't know what would've happened."

Their injuries included broken and dislocated legs, arms and internal trauma.

The couple is now concerned police haven't contacted them yet, and they want more done.

San Jose police told NBC Bay Area they are investigating, but there are no leads. There have been nine deadly hit-and-runs this year, which they say have kept detectives busy.

"We're not upset," Lopez said. "We just hope that guy won't make the same mistake to somebody else."

Friday is Talamante's birthday, but she and Lopez will be spending the entire day in surgery, and they still need at least 3-6 months longer in the hospital.

"It's a miracle that we are alive and not dead," Talamante said. "God is good, and he's given us another chance."