Getty Images File image

A 76-year-old Redwood City man on Wednesday shot and killed his own dog after it attacked him in unincorporated Belmont, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department.

The man is expected to recover after being bit in the leg by the large mastiff, which had a reported history of biting, according to the sheriff's department. It is not clear what provoked the dog to attack the man.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. along the 1300 block of Elmer Street, according to the sheriff's department.

Arriving deputies discovered that the man was walking his dog when it started to attack, according to the sheriff's department. The attack came to an end when the man pulled out a handgun and shot the dog.

The sheriff's department on Twitter indicated that the man did not have a license to carry the weapon.

The man, who has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation, has not been arrested as of Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.



Officials with the Peninsula Humane Society confirmed the dog's biting history after checking its ID collar, according to the sheriff's department.

Further information was not available.

Anyone with information about the attack is encouraged to call the sheriff's department at 650-363-4911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-547-2700.