A Redwood City police officer lost control, struck a pedestrian and hit two vehicles while responding to a possible home invasion robbery call Wednesday morning, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious, police said. The officer was also taken to a hospital as a precaution. The drivers in the vehicles that were hit were checked out at the scene and released.

After the emergency call came in around 9:47 a.m., the officer responded to the scene but lost control while driving southbound on El Camino Real, police said. The officer's patrol vehicle hit the center median near James Avenue and then struck the pedestrian — a man who was standing on the center of the median.

The officer's vehicle continued into the northbound lanes of El Camino Real, slamming into the two vehicles before ending up on a sidewalk, according to police.

Police said the road was wet at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

A police K-9 riding in the officer's vehicle did not appear to suffer any injuries, according to police.