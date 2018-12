Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Redwood City. (Dec. 10, 2018)

Redwood City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning, according to the department.

The shooting occurred along the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to police.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, according to police.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

