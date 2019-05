A close encounter with a mountain lion leads to an alert for families living in the Emerald Hills area of Redwood City. Sam Brock reports.

A Redwood City family is warning neighbors to be on alert after a mountain lion was spotted in their driveway and darting into the backyard.

The sighting was captured on home surveillance video last week. The Lahloush family has posted the video on social media to help spread the word for residents in the city's Emerald Hills neighborhood.

NBC Bay Area's Sam Brock has more in the video report above.