Redwood City's Woodside Deli to Shut Down After 60 Years

A wildly popular deli on the Peninsula is shutting down after more than 60 years in business.

The owner of the Woodside Deli says he simply cannot afford to do business in the Bay Area. The shop has been making pastrami on sourdough and genoa salami sandwiches since the 1950s in Redwood City.

"We have been part of birthday parties and memorial services, even weddings," owner Kyle Vogel said.

And generations of customers keep coming back for more.

"I've been coming here since I was like 7 years old," customer Michael Moritz said. "The tradition I developed coming here was before going to baseball games at Candlestick, we'd come here and get a sandwich."

But despite crowds and a loyal clientele, the deli's owner is closing down the place next month. Vogel said it is just too expensive to keep the business going.

Vogel's lease is up and says the landlord, US Bank, wants to raise his rent 52 percent.

The bank tells NBC Bay Area they are still in talks and in a statement said "We hope to work out a mutually beneficial agreement with them."

But Vogel's biggest problem has been trying to keep his workers who can't afford to live in the Bay Area.

"If my rent weren't going up a penny, their rent is going up and there's nowhere for somebody to live around here who works a deli job," Vogel said.

Vogel posted signs on Wednesday announcing the looming shutdown. He says he's received an outpouring of support from the community.

Woodside Deli will stay open until they run out of meat. Vogel says their last day will probably be sometime next month.