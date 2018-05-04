NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 04: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at the Smoothie King Center on May 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- Any chance of the Warriors sweeping through the Western Conference Semifinals ended Friday, buried under relentless grit and a blizzard of 3-point shots by the Pelicans.

A 119-100 loss to New Orleans before a roaring throng at Smoothie King Center left the defending champs with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Four Warriors scored in double digits, led by Klay Thompson’s 26 points. Kevin Durant put in 22 and Stephen Curry 19 but was only 6-of-19 from the field. The Warriors shot 38 percent from the field.

The Pelicans not only crushed every Warriors rally but also burned them with 45.2- percent shooting (14-of-31) beyond the arc. The Warriors shot 29 percent (9-of-31) from deep.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

Nobody played particularly well for the Warriors, but there was some satisfaction in Thompson having a bounce-back shooting night.

Thompson’s line: 26 points (9-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-9 beyond the arc, 5-of-5 from the line) and seven rebounds. He played 36 minutes and finished minus-26.

Thompson scored 20 points in the third quarter, a career-high for points in a quarter of a playoff game, besting his 19-point fourth quarter in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals at Oklahoma City.

TURNING POINT

After Warriors wiped out most of a 15-point deficit by posting a 35-point second quarter and pulling within six at the half (62-56), New Orleans opened the third quarter with a 28-9 run, taking a 90-65 lead when Anthony Davis hit two free throws with 2:13 left in the quarter.

New Orleans took a 92-75 lead into the fourth quarter, during which the Warriors got no closer than 15.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: G Pat McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) was listed as out.

Pelicans: C Alexis Ajinca (R knee injury), DeMarcus Cousins (L Achilles rupture) and G Frank Jackson (R foot fracture) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

Game 4 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Smoothie King Center. Pregame coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 11:00 a.m., with postgame coverage immediately after the ABC telecast.