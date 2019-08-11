Remembering Robin Williams 5 Years After His Death

Five years ago Sunday, the world lost Robin Williams.

The renowned and beloved actor-comedian was famous for both stirring up contagious laughter and pulling at the heartstrings as he starred in hit films, including "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Good Will Hunting" and "Dead Poets Society," among many others.

During his time in the film industry, Williams received four Academy Award nominations. He won Best Supporting Actor in the late 1990s for his role in "Good Will Hunting."

Robin Williams: Life and Times

Williams suffered from dementia caused by Lewy body disease and killed himself on August 11, 2014. He was 63.

Fire years after his death, people took to social media to remember the man they adored, calling him a "beautiful soul," "a hero to many" and a "comic genius."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.