A's Unveil Renderings for Proposed Howard Terminal Stadium

The privately financed ballpark on the waterfront near Jack London Square would hold about 34,000 people, according to the organization. If all goes well, the stadium would open in 2023.
In addition to constructing a new ballpark, the A's plan to revamp the current Oakland Coliseum site. The organization hopes to keep the Coliseum's baseball diamond in place while creating a large park, housing, office and retail space, restaurants and more around it.
Scroll down to see renderings of the proposed Howard Terminal stadium and redevelopment plans for the Oakland Coliseum site.