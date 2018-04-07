Repairing Storm Damages in Marin County

Communities in Marin County began cleaning up after this week’s rainstorms that caused floods and damaged homes. (April 7, 2018)

At Las Baulines Nursery in Bolinas, the flood waters haven’t fully receded.

"The creek has gone down low enough where I can now start pumping the water here back into the creek," said Nursery employee Carey Cherney, who began attempting to pump water out.

Flooding also damaged a home nearby, resident Christine Machado says some of her pottery equipment inside her garage was damaged but can be salvaged.

Cal Trans crews with front-end loaders worked to clear rock and silt that was cracked across the road as debris swept in by the runoff.

At Stinson Beach, a parking lot was destroyed as it got eroded Friday night with all the rainfall losing about 150 feet of asphalt.

Visitors could still get to the beach but both parking lots were unusable because they were full of water.

At Miur Woods, visitors had to settle for a distant view of the recreation area as it was also closed because of the rains.

Park rangers will walk through the park Sunday morning to determine if it can reopen.