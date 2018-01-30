Report: Chiefs Agree to Trade Alex Smith to Redskins

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Come March 14, Alex Smith will have a new home.

The Chiefs have agreed to trade Smith to Washington, according to the Kansas City Star. The move will reportedly save Kansas City $17 million.

The deal can't be finalized until the new league year begins midway through March.

According to NFL Network, Kansas City will receive a player and draft picks.

Smith was drafted by the 49ers with the first overall pick in 2005 and played seven seasons in San Francisco. Prior to the 2013 season, the 49ers traded Smith to Kansas City for two draft picks.

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a season in which he completed 341 of 505 passes for 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions.

With Smith out of the picture, Andy Reid and the Kansas City will turned the quarterback duties over to Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.