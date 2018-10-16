In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh.

Uber and Lyft are making traffic in San Francisco a lot worse but it might not be entirely their fault.

A new study by the San Francisco County Transportation Authority found that ride-share companies, or what transportation officials dubbed "Transportation Network Companies" (TNCs) caused 50 percent increase of traffic in the city from 2010 to 2016.

By measuring data collected by traffic analyst company INRIX from three categories, vehicle hours of delay, vehicle miles travelled, and average speeds, SFCTA concluded that San Francisco saw about 40,000 hours increase in delays, 630,000 miles in distance traveled and a 3.1 per hour decrease on average speeds.

SFCTA also found that the greatest decreases in speeds were in South of Market, Downtown, along the Embarcadero and the northeast quadrant.

San Francisco Looks to Help Struggling Taxi Drivers

The increase in the number of TNCs aren't the only main reason for traffic congestion in the city, said SFCTA. It's also due to employment growth, population growth, new drivers and changes to the transportation system.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Uber and Lyft for comment.