Report of Downed Aircraft Turns Out to Be Homemade Sub

Report of Downed Aircraft Near Emeryville Turns Out to Be Homemade Submarine

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    What was first thought to be a potential disaster turned out to be a peculiar discovery.

    What was first thought to be a potential disaster turned out to be a peculiar discovery in the waters of the San Francisco Bay.

    The initial scare on Sunday afternoon was a report of possibly downed aircraft in the water of the San Francisco Bay near Emeryville. But it turned out the aircraft was a homemade submarine that was found to be unoccupied, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

    An unoccupied submarine towed to shore in Emeryville. (April 29, 2018)
    Photo credit: Alameda County Fire Department

    A rescue boat was eventually able to tow the yellow and blue sub to the Emeryville Marina. The vessel, which also happens to be capped by a Captain America-style hatch, was registered and labeled with up-to-date information, according to the fire department.

    Police were trying to contact the vessel's owner after it was docked, the fire department stated Sunday.

    An unoccupied submarine towed to shore in Emeryville. (April 29, 2018)
    Photo credit: Alameda County Fire Department

