What was first thought to be a potential disaster turned out to be a peculiar discovery.

Report of Downed Aircraft Turns Out to Be Homemade Sub

What was first thought to be a potential disaster turned out to be a peculiar discovery in the waters of the San Francisco Bay.

The initial scare on Sunday afternoon was a report of possibly downed aircraft in the water of the San Francisco Bay near Emeryville. But it turned out the aircraft was a homemade submarine that was found to be unoccupied, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

An unoccupied submarine towed to shore in Emeryville. (April 29, 2018)

Photo credit: Alameda County Fire Department

A rescue boat was eventually able to tow the yellow and blue sub to the Emeryville Marina. The vessel, which also happens to be capped by a Captain America-style hatch, was registered and labeled with up-to-date information, according to the fire department.

Police were trying to contact the vessel's owner after it was docked, the fire department stated Sunday.