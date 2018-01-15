Giants Trade for Pirates Outfielder Andrew McCutchen: Report

The Giants took a franchise player from the Rays to fill their third base spot. On Monday, they took the face of the Pirates to fill a gaping hole in the outfield.

The Giants agreed to a deal to acquire Pirates star Andrew McCutchen, according to multiple reports, including Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The immediate details of the deal were not known, as it was pending a physical.

But the Giants have been chasing McCutchen for months in a bid to improve the worst outfield in the majors. The 31-year-old is a former National League MVP and five-time All-Star. He hit 28 homers last season and posted an OPS+ of 121 that was 21 points above league average.

The Giants had been planning to play McCutchen in a corner outfield spot, although things could change depending on the remainder of the offseason. Unless they go over the luxury tax, they are just about out of room to spend. McCutchen is owed $14.75 million in the final year of his deal, and per a source, that would put the Giants just below the $197 million limit.