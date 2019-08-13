Report Indicates Antonio Brown Will Join Raiders

Former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown (No. 84) says he will report to Raiders training camp Tuesday in Napa. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has decided to join his Raiders teammates in training camp in Napa.

The former Steelers wide receiver, who joined Oakland this offseason in a trade, will report to training camp Tuesday, reports Adam Schefter, who covers the NFL for ESPN.

Brown missed the first portion of training camp this month because of a foot injury (frostbite) he reportedly suffered in a cryotherapy chamber. Then, Brown held out last week because he wanted to continue wearing the helmet he’s used for several seasons. It is now prohibited by the NFL. The league has adopted a new style of helmet that is supposed to be safer for players.

Brown even had hinted he might retire because of the helmet issue.

But, according to Schefter, Brown has reconsidered after his appeal to the NFL – to continue using his old helmet – failed.

Wrote Schefter: "An independent arbitrator ruled against Brown on Monday, but the four-time All-Pro didn’t stand by his initial threat of retirement. Brown posted on Instagram on Monday night, writing he’s 'looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field.'"

Added Brown, in his post: "While I disagree with the arbitrator’s decision, I’m working on getting back to full health." He also wrote he’s "excited about this season" and appreciates the concern of fans about the condition of his feet.

Brown missed the Raiders’ first exhibition game this past Saturday and wouldn’t be ready to play in the team’s second game Thursday night in Arizona against the Cardinals.