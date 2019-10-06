Report of Domestic Disturbance Turns Into Standoff in San Jose: Police - NBC Bay Area
Report of Domestic Disturbance Turns Into Standoff in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Mairianne Favro / NBC Bay Area
    Police surround a home in San Jose after a report of a domestic disturbance late Sunday. (Oct. 6, 2019)

    Police in San Jose responded Sunday evening to a home in the city's Silver Creek neighborhood on a report of a disturbance that involved a barricaded suspect, according to the police department.

    At about 4:15 p.m., several officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Yerba Buena Road, between Silver Creek Road and Highway 101, police said.

    Residents told arriving officers that a man assaulted another resident in the home and made threats with a gun, police said.

    Police set up a perimeter and asked the public to avoid the area.

    No injuries were immediately reported.

