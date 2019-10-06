Police surround a home in San Jose after a report of a domestic disturbance late Sunday. (Oct. 6, 2019)

Police in San Jose responded Sunday evening to a home in the city's Silver Creek neighborhood on a report of a disturbance that involved a barricaded suspect, according to the police department.

At about 4:15 p.m., several officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Yerba Buena Road, between Silver Creek Road and Highway 101, police said.

Residents told arriving officers that a man assaulted another resident in the home and made threats with a gun, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and asked the public to avoid the area.

No injuries were immediately reported.