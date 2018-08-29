Person With Weapon on Berkeley Campus Was Private Guard - NBC Bay Area
Person With Weapon on Berkeley Campus Was Private Guard

The person was a guard with Loomis, a cash handling company, delivering money while wearing a sidearm, tactical vest and shorts

Published 2 hours ago

    University of California Berkeley police responded Wednesday to a report of a sighting of a subject with a gun in the area of MLK and Cesar Chavez Buildings but the person turned out to be "a private armoured guard with legitimate business on campus," the school said.

    The person was a guard with Loomis, a cash handling company, delivering money while wearing a sidearm, tactical vest and shorts.

    A Berkeley student, 19-year-old Elena Mateus, told NBC Bay Area that she was working in Cesar Chavez student center and "heard loud screams." She said she was told to get out of the building but nobody knew why.

    Mateus said she thought the loud noises sounded like it might have been a protest at first. Police were searching inside the Chavez building and more police were posted outside with guns.

    Both MLK and Cesar Chavez Buildings have been cleared.

