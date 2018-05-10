A male driver allegedly opened fire at the driver of another car in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood Thursday morning, according to police.

The male victim was not hurt, and his car was not hit by gunfire during the reported shooting, which happened just before 10 a.m. in the area of Knightswood Way at Balardo Way, according to police.

The victim told police that he was driving along Ruby Avenue when the suspect drove up next to him, fired one round and fled the scene.

The suspect and the suspect's vehicle have yet to be found, according to police.

Further information was not available.