Reports: 49ers Are Suitors for Giants' Beckham

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 13) is on the trading block. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The New York Giants reportedly are looking to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The question is, what teams will be in play and how much will the Giants demand for the rights to the acrobatic, sure-handed playmaker?

One thing is certain, however: some people around the NFL believe Beckham would be a terrific match with the San Francisco 49ers.

Vinnie Iyer, writing for The Sporting News Tuesday, listed the 49ers as the most likely destination for Beckham, ahead of the Browns and Colts.

“Kyle Shanahan has said he doesn’t need another Julio Jones-type for the 49ers, but Beckham, having thrived in the West Coast offense since he got to New York, would be spectacular in San Francisco,” wrote Iyer. “Like the Rams’ Les Snead and the Browns’ John Dorsey, John Lynch has proved he can be an aggressive general manager when needed. The 49ers are calculated even when working with a high cap number, and they can find ways to give Beckham an acceptable deal that’s somewhat team-friendly.”

With Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon and Trent Taylor, the addition of Beckham would give the Niners a terrific receiving corps for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said this week in a radio interview that he believes “it’s absolutely real” that the Giants are looking for a trade partner for Beckham.

Longtime NFL reporter Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports recently listed the 49ers as one of the favorites to get Beckham – along with their NFC West rivals, the Rams and Seahawks.

Wrote La Canfora: “I continue to hear San Francisco is monitoring this thing closely, has real interest, and this could shape up as a very interested NFC West arms race.”

The price for Beckham, however, might be very high – perhaps even too high for San Francisco. One report out of New York says the Giants are looking for two first-round picks in exchange for the wideout.