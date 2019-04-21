Hang Glider Dies After Crashing in Ocean Near Pacifica: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Hang Glider Dies After Crashing in Ocean Near Pacifica: CHP

By Stephen Ellison

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    CHP-Golden Gate
    A rescue helicopter responds to a hang glider that went down in the ocean off the coast of Pacifica on Sunday. (April 21, 2019)

    A hang glider died Sunday after crashing int the ocean off the coast of Pacifica, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The incident was first  reported on the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit's official Twitter page about 5:30 p.m.

    The hang glider apparently went down after having to make an emergency landing in the ocean.

    The rescue involving Cal Fire, the Califiornia Highway Patrol, San Mateo County firefighters and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office was off the coast near Devils Slide on Highway 1, Cal Fire reported.

    No further details were immediately available.

