Rescue Crews Respond to Injured Man on Top of Train in SF Muni Tunnel - NBC Bay Area
Rescue Crews Respond to Injured Man on Top of Train in SF Muni Tunnel

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago

    Fire crews late Thursday responded to a call reporting a man on top of a train inside a Muni tunnel in San Francisco's Castro district, according to the fire department.

    The call came just before 8 p.m., and rescue crews were able to get the man off the train, fire officials said. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

    The incident caused delays in both directions on the line, and shuttles were deployed between West Portal and Embarcadero, according to SFMTA.

    No further details were immediately available.

