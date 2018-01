A mountain lion cub rescued from the wild in the Sierra Nevada was recovering Tuesday at the Oakland Zoo. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued the cub in El Dorado County a couple of weeks ago. When she arrived at the Oakland Zoo, she couldn't even stand, and on Tuesday she was walking and eating.

Zoo officials say they can't send the unnamed cub back into the wild because she was separated from her mother before learning survival skills.