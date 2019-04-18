Rescuers Search For Missing Paddle Boarder at Half Moon Bay

Water rescue efforts were underway Thursday afternoon at Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay on reports of a missing teen in the water, authorities said.

The call came in about 3:10 p.m. and California State Parks lifeguards, firefighters and San Mateo County Sheriff's investigators were searching for the missing 18-year-old Hayward resident who had been paddle-boarding offshore when he became distressed, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Two friends went into the water to help the teen and needed help themselves getting back to shore, officials said.

Conditions made the search difficult as fog shrouded the coastline, officials said.