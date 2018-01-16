Residential Tower Planned Near Proposed Google Village in SJ

A plan to add housing in downtown San Jose is moving forward. The Mercury News reports that developers are planning to build a seven-story residential complex near the corner of Julian and Stockton streets. That's right by the proposed Google village where the tech giant wants to build office space near the Diridon Station. The paper reports the new apartment complex would have nearly 250 units. There would also be retail space. City officials recently approved a permit to develop the site. (Published Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018)

