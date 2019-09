Frustrated and terrified.

That's how some San Jose residents are describing their experience living next to a homeless encampment. Some say the homeless have attacked them.

The incidents have reportedly been going on for months, if not years. The homeless often taking over both sidewalks on Lucretia Avenue, near Story Road. Locals said the homeless are physically terrorizing the neighborhood.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video report above.