Oakland Hills residents are working together to try and catch what they call a chronic peeper.

Some neighbors said the alleged Peeping Tom has been peaking in their windows for more than 20 years. Victims said after the peeper strikes, he leaves on foot and sinks off into the darkness in the Maxwell Park neighborhood.

Neighbors describe the suspect a stocky, bald man.

"It looks like he comes back to the same properties multiple times and every few weeks," victim Julie Mulkerin said.

Mulkerin said the suspect continues to come back even after she installed multiple new cameras and motion-sensor lights. He most recently returned Wednesday night, Mulkerin said.

Longtime residents said they believe the same man has been targeting the neighborhood since the 1990s.

"We're pretty concerned because he's not deterred by all the TV coverage and reporting on the Internet," resident Bill Urban said.

Mulkerin said ever since stories about the peeper started circulating on social media a couple of weeks ago, Oakland police has increased nightly patrols in the area.

"We hope the police catch him very soon," Mulkerin said. "Obviously, we would all like him to stop."

Neighbors are also working together through social media. As soon as there is a sighting of the peeper, they connect and coordinate a search of the neighborhood.

Residents feel confident they will eventually catch the peeper and put the incidents to an end.