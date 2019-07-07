Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates winning the NBA Championship in Game Five against the Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Andre Iguodala might be gone from the Warriors, but his contributions will not be forgotten.

On Sunday, the Warriors made the trade of Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies official, and owner Joe Lacob released a statement saying he plans to retire Iguodala's No. 9 in the Chase Center rafters.

Lacob previously said no Warriors would wear No. 35 as long as he is chairman after Kevin Durant elected to leave for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Iguodala's contributions to the Warriors' dynastic run can't be overstated. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP came to the Bay in 2013 and winning followed immediately. He made numerous critical defensive plays to help the Warriors win three titles in five seasons, including stripping Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant late in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals to help stave off elimination.

In the trade with the Grizzlies, the Warriors received guard Julian Washburn, but he reportedly will be waived.

As for Iguodala, the Grizzlies reportedly will look to trade him. If he is traded to another team and then bought out he theoretically could return to the Warriors.

Whether he returns or not, the No. 9 will hang from the rafters.