A retired firefighter helped save an elderly woman's life after she went into cardiac arrest on board an Alaska Airlines flight.

Alaska Airlines flight 843 from Seattle to Kona, Hawaii, on Monday was diverted to San Francisco International Airport, where emergency crews waited for the plane to land and transport the woman to a hospital. Officials said the woman is in good condition.

Authorities said the firefighter from Bellingham, Washington, was on the flight and helped Alaska Airlines crew members use the AED device on the plane.

No other information was immediately available.