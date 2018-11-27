Former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was not out of a job for long.

Washington on Tuesday claimed Foster off waivers from the 49ers, who released him Monday after he was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida, following an alleged domestic incident with an on-again-off-again girlfriend.

Washington Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams confirmed the news and issued the following statement:

"Today we have claimed the rights to LB Reuben Foster. The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone. Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps, including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meeting with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the burgundy and gold as a player. That being said, we decided to investigate the situation with Reuben further by claiming his rights after candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama teammates and current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance. Nothing is promised to Reuben, but we are hopeful being around so many of his former teammates and friends will eventually provide him with the best possible environment to succeed both personally and professionally."

Foster, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2017, was the subject of multiple allegations of domestic violence during his time with the 49ers. He was arrested in Los Gatos in February for allegedly hitting the same woman, Elissa Ennis, who accused him over the weekend in Tampa.

The charges against Foster were dropped in May after Ennis, under oath, testified at the preliminary hearing that she lied about her accusations against Foster. She said she was angry at Foster for saying he was breaking up with her.

Foster, 24, has appeared in just 17 games with the 49ers.

He has been limited due to ankle, shoulder, ribs and hamstring injuries in his career. He was suspended for the first two games this season due to violations of the league’s policies on personal conduct and substances of abuse.

His suspension for personal conduct was from his no contest plea of the weapons charge, which was reduced to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines.

Foster’s violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse stemmed from an offseason misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in Alabama.

The two-game suspension without pay amounted to a $103,024 loss of Foster’s scheduled $875,708 salary.