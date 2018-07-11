What to Know
The lost pup hopped in a Walnut Creek police officer's patrol car on July 1
Police originally said the pup was a "seemingly sweet and loving dog who would love to be reunited with her family"
After being reunited, the crown-wearing "pittie princess" took a photo with her happy humans
A lost dog who hopped into the front seat of a Walnut Creek police car more than one week ago has been reunited with her family.
Contra Costa Animal Services took to social media Tuesday afternoon to share a photo of the so-called "pittie princess" named Quinn wearing a crown and sporting a smile while sitting next to her humans.
"Quinn looks pretty darn happy to be back with her family!" Walnut Creek police wrote on Facebook.
The pup is about a year-and-a-half old and has since been microchipped, according to her family and the police department.