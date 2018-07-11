Reunited! 'Pittie Princess' Who Hopped Into Walnut Creek Police Car Back Home With Family - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Reunited! 'Pittie Princess' Who Hopped Into Walnut Creek Police Car Back Home With Family

'Quinn looks pretty darn happy to be back with her family!' Walnut Creek police wrote on Facebook

By Brendan Weber

Published at 11:24 AM PDT on Jul 11, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Reunited! 'Pittie Princess' Who Hopped Into Walnut Creek Police Car Back Home With Family
    Walnut Creek Police/Contra Costa Animal Services
    A dog who hopped in a Walnut Creek police car (left) has been reunited with her family (right.) (July 10, 2018)

    What to Know

    • The lost pup hopped in a Walnut Creek police officer's patrol car on July 1

    • Police originally said the pup was a "seemingly sweet and loving dog who would love to be reunited with her family"

    • After being reunited, the crown-wearing "pittie princess" took a photo with her happy humans

    A lost dog who hopped into the front seat of a Walnut Creek police car more than one week ago has been reunited with her family.

    Contra Costa Animal Services took to social media Tuesday afternoon to share a photo of the so-called "pittie princess" named Quinn wearing a crown and sporting a smile while sitting next to her humans.

    "Quinn looks pretty darn happy to be back with her family!" Walnut Creek police wrote on Facebook.

    The pup is about a year-and-a-half old and has since been microchipped, according to her family and the police department.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices