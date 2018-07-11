A dog who hopped in a Walnut Creek police car (left) has been reunited with her family (right.) (July 10, 2018)

What to Know The lost pup hopped in a Walnut Creek police officer's patrol car on July 1

Police originally said the pup was a "seemingly sweet and loving dog who would love to be reunited with her family"

After being reunited, the crown-wearing "pittie princess" took a photo with her happy humans

A lost dog who hopped into the front seat of a Walnut Creek police car more than one week ago has been reunited with her family.

Contra Costa Animal Services took to social media Tuesday afternoon to share a photo of the so-called "pittie princess" named Quinn wearing a crown and sporting a smile while sitting next to her humans.

"Quinn looks pretty darn happy to be back with her family!" Walnut Creek police wrote on Facebook.

The pup is about a year-and-a-half old and has since been microchipped, according to her family and the police department.