Richmond High School Teacher Arrested for 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Student: Police - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Brush Fire Near Woodacre in Marin County
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Richmond High School Teacher Arrested for 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Student: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Places on Earth
    Getty Images/iStockphoto, File
    File image.

    Police have arrested a Richmond High School teacher on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.

    The teacher's name was not immediately released Tuesday.

    The West Contra Costa Unified School District is cooperating in the ongoing police investigation.

    The district on Tuesday released the following statement:

    "Yesterday, Richmond police officers informed school leadership that a teacher was being arrested on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

    We are saddened and disappointed to learn about this alleged behavior. The teacher has been placed on leave and we are working closely with the Richmond Police Department’s ongoing investigation.

    The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue working with our community partners to ensure all of the children we serve feel safe and supported.

    Because of the ongoing investigation, we will be unable to share specific information at this time."

    No other details about the case were immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices