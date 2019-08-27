Police have arrested a Richmond High School teacher on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.

The teacher's name was not immediately released Tuesday.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District is cooperating in the ongoing police investigation.

The district on Tuesday released the following statement:

"Yesterday, Richmond police officers informed school leadership that a teacher was being arrested on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

We are saddened and disappointed to learn about this alleged behavior. The teacher has been placed on leave and we are working closely with the Richmond Police Department’s ongoing investigation.

The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue working with our community partners to ensure all of the children we serve feel safe and supported.

Because of the ongoing investigation, we will be unable to share specific information at this time."

No other details about the case were immediately available.