Richmond Police Seize Guns, $38K in Cash and $9K in Drugs After Tip

By Bay City News

Published 1 minute ago

    Richmond PD
    Richmond police seized guns, drugs and cash and arrested a 30-year-old suspect in a raid. (March 18, 2018)

    Richmond police seized two guns, $38,000 in cash and more than $9,000 worth of drugs after an investigation, the department reported Sunday.

    Police said an anonymous resident sent them a tip about suspicious activities in the 500 block of 25th Street, and police obtained a search warrant after monitoring the location for several weeks.

    Police said they then found over half a pound of cocaine, 222 pills of Xanax, 60 amphetamine pills and 35 grams of MDMA.

    Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect, and said they also seized a .357 Sig Sauer pistol that had been stolen from Georgia, a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obscured serial number and $38,000 in cash.

    Police said the street value for the confiscated drugs was $8,000 for the cocaine, and $1,500 for the pills.

