Riders Forced to Evacuate Civic Center BART Station in SF

By Diana San Juan

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Riders were forced to evacuate Civic Center BART station in San Francisco Saturday afternoon after reports of plumes of smoke.

    BART said the station was temporarily closed fue to "an equpiment problem on the track," and there was smoke but no apparent fire.

    The smoke was caused by an apparent arching of power source in the third rail along the tracks of the train, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed.

    Two people were transported for minor smoke irritation.

    The first call was made at 5:30 p.m. and the station was reopened at 6:12 p.m.

      

