Rideshare companies are offering free and discounted rides to help voters get to the polls on Election Day.

The effort comes after a study showed over 15 million people were registered to vote, but did not in 2016 due to transportation issues.

Here's what rideshare companies are offering on Election Day:

Lyft will provide free rides to underserved communities through nonpartisan, nonprofit partners. The company is also offering half off rides.

Uber is offering voters $10 off a single ride to their polling place and is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works. Uber also said it is providing free rides to the polls "To help the millions of Americans who cite transportation barriers as the reason they don't vote."

Ford GoBike will provide free rides to voters with its promo code "BIKETHEVOTE" that can be used to receive a pass on Election Day.