Rideshare Driver Accused of Raping Woman: San Bruno Police

A 46-year-old rideshare driver has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 25-year-old female passenger, San Bruno police said Sunday.

Tonye Kolokolo allegedly picked up the woman, who reported that she ordered a Lyft from a bar in San Mateo after she became intoxicated, and drove her to his home in Tracy after she apparently "passed out" in the back of the car, according to police.

Police said Kolokolo "took the victim to his residence in Tracy without her request or permission" and allegedly had nonconsensual sex with her.

Kolokolo has been booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges related to rape and false imprisonment, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Lyft provided the following statement to NBC Bay Area:

Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What is being described is terrifying and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have reached out to the rider since the incident. We are working with the authorities and will continue to help in every way we can.