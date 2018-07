Keep an eye out, Bay Area beachgoers.

Officials have issued a beach hazards statement warning about sneaker waves, rip currents and large swells that could wreak havoc along the coast between early Thursday and late Saturday.

The hazards are primarily expected to impact beaches that face to the south between Sonoma and Monterey counties, according to officials.

Beachgoers are encouraged to stay away from jetties, keep an eye on their pets and never turn their back on the water.