"I've been participating in the United Nations climate negotiations since 1999," said Native American environmental activist Tom Goldtooth. "We've seen a corporate takeover of their negotiations and what we see is business as usual"

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Native Environmental Activist Tom Goldtooth speaks to NBC Bay Area at the "Rise for Climate, Jobs, Justice" event in San Francisco on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

    A number of activists are expected to march Saturday morning in San Francisco in what organizers call "the largest climate march the West Coast has ever seen" to demand action against climate change from elected officials.

    Supporters are expected to march with "Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice" from Embarcadero Plaza on Market Street to Civic Center where organizers will hold a rally with resource centers and music.

    "We are calling all of humanity - believers or not - to come together, embrace each other because our survival depends on it, " Rev. Ambrose Carroll of the Green Church in Berkeley said at the rally Saturday.

    Organizers say they want to make climate change "a part of the national dialogue and beyond." The event is being held ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, Sept. 12-14, where leaders from all over the world will gather and celebrate the achievements of states, regions, cities, companies, investors and citizens with respect to climate action.

    Miya Yoshitani, the Executive Director of Asian Pacific Environmental Network, said there are over 900 events in 90 countries taking place.

    The purpose of Saturday's event is to send a message to leaders and officials attending the Global Climate Summit that "we need real community-led solutions to climate change. We need solutions that are not profit driven."

    California's Gov. Jerry Brown proposed the summit after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

    The upcoming summit has received criticism from environmental activists for being corporate friendly and for-profit.

    Meanwhile, Gov. Brown on Saturday signed a bill to block Trump administration's expansion of federal offshore oil drilling along California’s coast. Brown also announced the state’s opposition to the federal government’s plan to expand oil drilling on public lands in California.

