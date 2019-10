A water main break in San Ramon is impacting some local businesses in the 2400 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard, police said.

The southbound I-680 on-ramp from eastbound Crow Canyon Road is closed due to flooding from the break and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.