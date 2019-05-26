Robbery, High-Speed Chase End in Crash in Antioch: Sheriff

A robbery and high-speed chase in Contra Costa County led to a crash and multiple arrests late Sunday, according to the sheriff's office. (Published 6 minutes ago)

What started as a robbery in Moraga turned into a high-speed chase starting in Lafayette and traveling along Highway 4 until it ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into another vehicle in Antioch, Contra Costa County sheriff's officials said.

The crash occurred Tregallas Road and Hillcrest Drive after the car careened off Highway 4, officials said.

Three juvenile suspects were taken into custody after the wreck, the sheriff's office said.

Video from the crash scene showed what appeared to be a cash drawer and coins from a store. Authorities also recovered a gun and masks, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials later said there was a report of a robbery at a Moraga Arco station, and a Lafayette police officer spotted the suspect vehicle and intiated the chase.

The chase was said to have reached speeds of 125 mph, but sheriff's officials did not confirm that number.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.