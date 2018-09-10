Robin Williams Items to be Auctioned Off in New York

Four years after the death of actor-comedian Robin Williams, fans have the opportunity to own some of his awards and personal items.

The Golden Globe award Williams won for his performance in "Good Morning, Vietnam" is among the items being auctioned at Sotheby's in New York on Oct. 4. Contemporary art Williams and his wife Marsha collected also will be sold as will movie props such as the watch Williams wore in "Dead Poets Society."

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to charities, including Human Rights Watch, Wounded Warrior Project, Challenged Athletes and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Over the course of his career, Williams won multiple Golden Globes, Grammys and Emmys as well as an Oscar in 1997 for his supporting role in "Good Will Hunting."

Williams died by suicide in his Marin County home on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63.