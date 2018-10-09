Robotic Mowers at San Francisco's Presidio Golf Course

It is one of the oldest golf courses west of the Mississippi, but when it comes to trying new, environmentally friendly and cost-effecicent technology, Presidio Golf Course is at the forefront of innovation. Colin Resch reports. (Published 47 minutes ago)

It is one of the oldest golf courses west of the Mississippi, but when it comes to trying new, environmentally friendly and cost-efficient technology, Presidio Golf Course is at the forefront of innovation.

Heard of man-less mowers? The club is the first in the Bay Area to implement their usage.

Presidio Golf Course implemented the robotic mowers on May 1.

"The results have been fantastic," said Don Chelemedos, Presidio Golf Course general manager. "We've had amazing feedback from our customers and our guests love them because they mow and roll the greens on a daily basis. Plus, what it's allowed us to do is take the manpower that we were using actually mowing the greens and use that to rake the bunkers every day. So, we can simultaneously get a lot of things accomplished at the same time."

