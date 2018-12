A rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 near Menlo Park causes a massive traffic backup Sunday night. (Dec. 23, 2018)

An overturned vehicle shut down at least two lanes of Highway 101, near Menlo Park, Sunday evening, causing a massive traffic backup in the northbound direction.

A Sig-alert was issued at about 8:30 p.m. for the crash, which was blocking the middle lanes of northbound 101 at Willow Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

No further details were immediately available.