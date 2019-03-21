Great Odin's Raven! Ron Burgundy is Going to Call the Kings-Sharks Game

NEW YORK - JULY 7: Actor Will Ferrell aka Ron Burgundy participates in Q&A after a special screening of the film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" at the Museum of Television and Radio July 7, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

By the beard of Zeus! The legendary onscreen anchorman Ron Burgundy will be live in the booth to call the Los Angeles Kings game as they face the San Jose Sharks Thursday.

That's the San Jose Sharks, not San Diego, where the fictional movie character hails from.

Kings broadcasters Alex Faust and Jim Fox will be joining Will Ferrell's movie character come-to-life in the Fox Sports West booth 7:30 p.m. PST at the Staples Center.

Don't act like you're not impressed.

Burgundy will begin broadcasting in the second period, according to the NHL.

This isn't the first time Ron Burgundy has provided his sterling insight beyond the "Anchorman" films. He has his very own podcast, and has even broadcast out of a metal case of emotion while on air -- that translates to elevator.

And for those skeptical of the anchorman's sports knowledge, fear not. Ferrell actually studied at USC, and graduated with a degree in sports information.

You stay classy, Los Angeles.