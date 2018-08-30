Rookie James Secures Spot on Roster

Third-string QB Nick Mullens (above) of the 49ers had a strong night, connecting often with wideout Richie James, in the team's final summer exhibition Thursday night. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If there were any doubts Richie James was going to make the 49ers opening-game roster, he put them to bed Thursday night.

The rookie wide receiver had a big night in San Francisco’s final exhibition game of the summer, pulling in seven catches for 80 yards while also returning a punt for 23 yards.

He had several big plays late in the game as the 49ers lost a 23-21 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. James likely secured the No. 5 job in the wide receiver corps, behind Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis. The 49ers are probably going to carry a sixth wideout, too, but James was the only one to have a big night Thursday against the Chargers.

Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens played most of the game for the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo (and most of the team's starters) on the sideline and backup C.J. Beathard just making a brief appearance. Mullens was 10-of-17 for 106 yards and also ran for 19 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers will have some decisions to make, with the deadline to get down to a 53-man roster for the opening of the regular season set for this Saturday.

James, from Middle Tennessee State, was San Francisco’s final selection of the 2018 draft, as the 240th overall NFL pick in the seventh round. But, since the start of training camp, James has impressed the coaching staff with his playmaking skills as a receiver and returner. When Saturday comes, it would be a shock for James to not be one of the 53 on the 49ers roster.

As Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle noted, James is a talent who flew under the radar to become a seventh-round pick. He was a great receiver in 2016 and 2015 for Middle Tennessee, with a combined 212 catches, but played just five games as a senior because of a broken collarbone. Now he’s made the most of his shot at the NFL.

The 49ers will open the regular season Sept. 9 vs. the Vikings.