Rookie Cops Fired for Passing Out Porn of Fellow Officer

Two rookie officers have been fired and two veterans suspended from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety for allegedly passing out porn, NBC Bay Area has learned. Damian Trujillo reports.

A fellow female officer is featured in the porn video that was allegedly circulated.

Sources tell NBC Bay Area the officer made a porn video with her husband while she was a cop in Hawaii. They allegedly streamed it live on Pornhub.com sometime before Sunnyvale police recruited her to the South Bay in 2017.

The sex video recently got into the hands of her fellow officers, who were still on probation, and suspended two veterans.

NBC Bay Area is not naming the female officer in this report. It is not known if the department knew about the porn video when they recruited her from Hawaii.

Sunnyvale DPS declined a request for an interview for this story.

In a statement, the department said "It's unclear if this porn video would have been a legitimate reason for Sunnyvale not to have hired the female officer."

Sunnyvale DPS will not say if it violates any code of conduct.