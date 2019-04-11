A runway at San Francisco International Airport has been closed after crews found a "12-inch pavement depression" Thursday morning, according to an airport official.

Runway 28L has been closed so crews can patch the area. The patching "will take a few hours," an airport official said.

During the closure, travelers may see delays similar to those seen during bad weather.

Earlier this year, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit found that the airport is sinking.

Built on landfill, the unsettled ground beneath SFO has long created problems for the airport operations staff. But with an increase in runway traffic over the last decade, the surface cracks caused by subsidence are creating a problem for travelers forced to endure flight delays, according to aviation sources and records reviewed by the Investigative Unit.