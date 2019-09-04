San Francisco Board of Supervisors Declares NRA a 'Domestic Terrorist Organization' - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Declares NRA a 'Domestic Terrorist Organization'

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    File image of a anti-NRA rally.

    San Francisco's Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.

    The resolution was introduced by supervisor Catherine Stefani in response to recent mass shootings across the country.

    "This country is terrorized by gun violence, and we need to call the NRA what it is: a domestic terrorist organization," Stefani said.

    Stefani, who represents District 2, is a gun violence prevention activist and former prosecutor. She is also a leader and spokesperson for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

    The recent Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting shook residents across the Bay Area, and people have rallied demanding action on gun violence.

    "This is just another worthless and disgusting 'soundbite remedy' to the violence epidemic gripping our nation. The same kind of attack the NRA has confronted in New York," NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said in response to the resolution passed by San Francisco supervisors. "This is a reckless assault on a law-abiding organization, its members, and the freedoms they all stand for. We remain undeterred - guided by our values and belief in those who want to find real solutions to gun violence."

    There have been at least seven mass shootings in 2019 alone. For more on recent deadly mass shooting in US, click here

