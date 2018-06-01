San Francisco Animal Care & Control is looking for a man caught on camera severely injuring a stranger’s small dog. The dog, whose name is Puppet, sustained a fractured skull while being brutally kicked by the suspect.

Puppet is now receiving care at an emergency hospital, city officials said.

Animal Control officers said the incident took place in an alley way off Market St. near Stevenson.

Anyone with information should call Animal Care & Control emergency dispatch at (415)-554-9400 or e-mail acc.dispatch@sfgov.org

“Our agency is on the front lines of investigating animal abuse and neglect,” said Virginia Donohue, Executive Director of Animal Care & Control. “The community acts as our eyes and ears. If anyone has evidence that animals are being mistreated, I encourage them to call our agency.”