There were some tense moments Monday night at a community meeting focused on people living in RVs parked in San Francisco neighborhoods.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen held the meeting in the city's Portola neighborhood, where some are asking for a ban on parking big vehicles.

Though it's technically illegal to live in an RV in San Francisco, the city says there are hundreds of people doing it, in some cases because they have nowhere else to go.

Ronen wants a designated place in the city for people who are "stuck" living in RVs to get services.

"I am so frustrated at this point by the absence of leadership coming from the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing that I am at a loss," Ronen said.

The department responded by saying it is trying to prioritize its work to serve the sickest and the longest-term homeless in the city as well as the people who are desperately in need of help.

Two other supervisors are working on legislation aiming to get people living in RVs to stop parking in residential neighborhoods.