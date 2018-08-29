SF Fire's Airport Division Trains on Simulated Crash at Half Moon Bay Airport - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SF Fire's Airport Division Trains on Simulated Crash at Half Moon Bay Airport

By Christie Smith

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    NBC Bay Area
    The San Francisco Fire Department's airport division train on a simulated crash at Half Moon Bay's airport Wednesday. (Aug. 29, 2018)

    At first glance, what looked to be a real emergency Wednesday, with firefighters battling flames at the Half Moon Bay airport, was merely a training exercise for the San Francisco Fire Department's SFO division.

    The team was fulfilling a Federal Aviation Administration requirement.

    "What they’re simulating is going into the aircraft and rescuing any members or passengers and taking care of any fuel issue," said Khairul Ali of the SFFD airport division. "It takes about 90 seconds if there is an actual fire to burn through the fuselages."

    Rick Franchi, with the Industrial Emergency Council, brought a mobile trainer, saying it's a FAA aircraft trainer.

    "It basically simulates a plane that would be on fire, possibly as crashed or wheel fire, engine fire, smoke in the cockpit," Franchi said.

    Propane and water are used to make flames from spilled fuel, he said, and the simulator can even mimic the sound of trapped passengers.

    Crews also received training in the aircraft rescue firefighting truck. In a real emergency, the truck would shoot both and foam and water. Inside, a thermal imaging camera captures the firefight so agencies can see their tactics at work.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices